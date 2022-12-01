Man hurls abuse at woman and bangs on car window in Newtown

Shortbridge Street, Newtown. Photo: Google.

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the incident, which happened in Newtown on Tuesday at about 10.40am.

The woman was sitting in her car on Shortbridge Street when the unknown man approached and began banging on the window of her car, as other members of the public walked by.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, or anyone who has any CCTV covering the area, is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. Quote reference: DP-20221129-395.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.