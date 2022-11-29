Man in court over death of 26-year-old 'gentle giant' killed in hit-and-run

William Rogers died in April

Christopher Carloman, 57, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, accused accused of failing to stop and report an accident in relation to the death of Will Rogers, an agricultural contractor who was popular in the farming and rugby communities.

The 26-year-old was killed on April 30 this year on the B4368 at Diddlebury, between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock.

However, no further progress was made in the case as, due to the serious nature, it needs to be heard in front of a district judge, rather than a bench of magistrates.

Carloman's defence advocate requested medical evidence in advance of the next hearing, which is due to take place at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on January 16 next year.

Carloman, of Blakemore, Brookside, Telford, was granted unconditional bail.

Floral tributes left at the side of the B4368 at Diddlebury where Mr Rogers died

Tributes poured in for Mr Rogers after his death. A tractor procession was held at his funeral, and a rugby match between his two former clubs, Bridgnorth and Ludlow, was held in his honour and attended by hundreds.

His mum, Mandy Oliver, said: “Will was a gentle giant. He was well-mannered and never had a bad word to say about anybody.