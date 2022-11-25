County Lines dealer caught with heroin and crack cocaine jailed

Liam Brown

Liam Brown, of Othello Close in Liverpool, was stopped by police in Shrewsbury in September.

A search revealed that the 23-year-old was in possession of 73 wraps of heroin, and 41 wraps of crack cocaine.

In total the drugs were estimated to have a street value of £1,241.

Appearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court, Brown was sentenced to five years and two months in jail.

He had originally been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug.

He admitted both charges at a hearing at the court on Tuesday, October 11.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller, of West Mercia Police, said the force was committed to preventing dealers bringing drugs into the county.

He said: “This is a great result as part of our ongoing work to tackle County Lines across the county and keeping drugs off our streets and protecting our communities.

“Drug dealers take advantage of vulnerable people and ruins lives, and we are determined to protect our communities. This sentence shows we will prosecute anyone involved in drugs supply.

“We urge anyone with any concerns about drug crime to please get in touch as working alongside our communities is vital to tackling drug crime.”