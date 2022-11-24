Notification Settings

Police appeal for help to identify man after distraction burglary at Shrewsbury home

By Megan Jones

Police have issued a photo of a man they want to speak to after a homeowner was targeted in a distraction burglary.

West Mercia Police has asked for help to identify the man who, officers say, may be able to help them with their enquiries.

The burglary happened at a property in Copthorne, Shrewsbury, on Tuesday, November 22, at around 2pm.

A man, posing as a gardener, is believed to have entered the property before distracting the homeowner and making off with a camera.

Anyone who may recognise the man in the picture, or has any information about the incident, is asked to contact Detective Constable Charlie Townend by emailing charlotte.townend@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 493i of 22 November, 2022.

Alternatively, anonymous information can be given by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

