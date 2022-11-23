Domestic violence scheme reminder as World Cup kicks off

Stock image

As part of Operation Bow, a campaign to tackle domestic violence during the World Cup, West Mercia Police are reminding residents of Clare's Law.

Also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS), Clare's Law is a scheme which allows individuals to request information from the police if they believe their partner may be a threat.

A member of the public can also ask about the partner of a close friend or family member. If the police decide to share the information it will usually be with the person at risk.

The subject will not be told that they are being checked out.

Clare's Law is named after Clare Wood, who was murdered at the age of 36 by George Appleton, an ex-boyfriend, in Salford in February 2009.

Police were aware of Appleton's violent history and he had served three prison sentences before his relationship with Clare.

Following her death, Clare's family said she would not have entered into a relationship with Appleton had she known of his violent past, and her father campaigned to create legal means for police to warn potential targets of abuse of their partners' violent pasts.

Clare's Law was adopted in England and Wales in 2014.