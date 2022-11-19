Police warn 'selfish' drink and drug drivers ahead of World Cup and festive season

West Mercia Police are increasing attempts to tackle drink and drug driving as the World Cup kicks off

With people perhaps tempted to drink more than usual during the football and festive season, the police are reminding drivers that there is no safe amount of alcohol or drugs to consume before driving.

Figures indicate that over the past five years 28 people have died on the roads in West Mercia where alcohol has been a contributory factor and a further 229 have suffered serious injuries.

15 people have lost their lives in collisions where drugs have been involved with a further 90 serious injuries.

Superintendent Steph Brighton said: "It’s extremely frustrating that some motorists still selfishly choose to drive under the influence of drink or drugs in the knowledge that their actions could kill or seriously injure themselves or others.

"Drink or drug driving is completely unacceptable and identifying motorists who are prepared to take a risk is a priority for us.

"Enforcement takes place 24/7 in order to detect those who are willing to take the risk and to protect other road users, however with the football World Cup taking place and the run up to Christmas there will be dedicated operations taking place across all areas of West Mercia.”