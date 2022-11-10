Police concern over group stealing from vehicles

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them

Telford PCSO, Jordan Newborough, said that the latest incident had been on Ashford Close in Hadley, where a car was broken into.

He said that the incident had taken place between 2am and 4am on Wednesday, November 9.

He said: "It is believed that these individuals are coming from out of area and targeting Volkswagen Group vehicles aged between 2016 and 2020, these vehicles include Volkswagen, Audi, Seat and Skoda.

"We are keen to hear from anyone that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or saw anything suspicious.

"If you have any information regarding this incident please contact us on hl.snt@westmercia.police.uk

"We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around a vehicle."