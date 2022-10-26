Roofing returned to elderly couple after thieves were caught lead-handed

The large quantity of lead was stolen from a property in Clun on October 1, where the roof was being replaced.

From this, a Ford Transit van that was being driven suspiciously in the area was identified from CCTV.

The van, with a distinctive indigo-blue marking, had been previously been identified for suspicious activity in Church Stoke, Montgomeryshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police were contacted and their enquiries led to the van being stopped and searched on suspicion of theft.

Inside the van were copper and pieces of lead, identical to those reported stolen in Clun.

After the van was impounded by Dyfed-Powys Police in Newtown, police were able to recover the lead and return it to the couple.

The offenders were dealt with by Dyfed-Powys Police.