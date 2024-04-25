'If his middle name's not Wally, it should be!' - Oswestry drug dealer handed himself into cops in 'unusual' case

Ashley Davies, aged 25, confessed to cops that he was peddling cocaine, MDMA and cannabis, telling them he wanted to go to prison for protection from a dealer he owed money to.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told about the "unusual" case by prosecutor Kevin Jones.

"On April 24 (2021) he attended Oswestry police station to make a confession," Mr Jones said. "He said he wanted to be arrested for his own protection."

Davies claimed that he owed in the region of £10,000.

Officers seized his mobile phone and searched his home, where they found another phone and bags for selling drugs.

"Tick lists" were found on the phone containing names of people who owed money for drugs, as well as messages indicative of drug dealing, including offering "flake" - a slang term for cocaine. No drugs expert report was ordered.

Davies, of College Road, Oswestry, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply. He has three previous convictions for five offences committed when he was a youth.

Before Jemma Gordon could mitigate on Davies's behalf, Recorder Judge Stuart Sprawson said: "If his middle name's not Wally, it should be. To get involved in this way is sad."

Ms Gordon responded: "I would submit there is a lot more to Mr Davies. To his credit, he reported it to the police."

She also said the Davies had suffered abuse by his father and that he had suffered a serious assault after going to the police about the drugs offences he fell to be sentenced for.

The judge accepted Davies had shown "fortitude" to confess to his crimes.

"That is much to your credit," he told Davies. "It is very unusual."

He handed Davies an 18-month community order, with a "sting in the tail" of a 12-month mental health treatment programme.

Davies must also do 150 hours of unpaid work, 30 rehabilitation activity days and pay a £300 fine.

Recorder Sprawson told Davies that if he breached the order he would be "for the proverbial high jump".

"Some people might think I'm going soft, but I'm not going soft," he added.

"You deserve a chance," he told Davies. "Don't let me down."