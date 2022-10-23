Notification Settings

Police make arrests in crackdown on criminal activity in Telford Town Centre

By David Tooley

Police in Telford made five arrests during crackdown on criminal activity in Telford Town Centre.

Officers from police units ran a two day operation on Wednesday and Thursday.

The @TelfordCops twitter accounts said there were five arrests. Two were for shoplifting, one was a court warrant, and one was an alleged criminal behaviour order breach, and the other - police tweeted - was for "loads of stuff!"

A spokesman said: "As part of Business Action Week Police officers from the RABO team, North LPPT and Lawley SNT conducted a 2 day Op in Telford Centre.

"Results - 5 arrests - 2 for shoplifting, 1 x Court warrant, 1 x CBO breach and 1 x loads of stuff! #supportingbusiness"

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

