Officers from police units ran a two day operation on Wednesday and Thursday.
The @TelfordCops twitter accounts said there were five arrests. Two were for shoplifting, one was a court warrant, and one was an alleged criminal behaviour order breach, and the other - police tweeted - was for "loads of stuff!"
A spokesman said: "As part of Business Action Week Police officers from the RABO team, North LPPT and Lawley SNT conducted a 2 day Op in Telford Centre.
"Results - 5 arrests - 2 for shoplifting, 1 x Court warrant, 1 x CBO breach and 1 x loads of stuff! #supportingbusiness"
As part of Business Action Week Police officers from the RABO team, North LPPT and Lawley SNT conducted a 2 day Op in Telford Centre (19th / 20th Oct 2022). Results - 5 arrests - 2 for shoplifting, 1 x Court warrant, 1 x CBO breach and 1 x loads of stuff! #supportingbusiness pic.twitter.com/T7RdGgvfu3— Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) October 22, 2022