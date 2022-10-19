Police appeal after woman in her 20s suffers facial injuries in assault

An incident happened around 7.30pm on Friday, October 14, on the A49 near to the Wistanstow turning, whereby a woman in her 20s suffered facial injuries.
If you have any information, you should contact West Mercia Police via the website quoting reference number 22/10433/22.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.
A 24-year-old Ludlow man has been charged with a number of offences including false imprisonment, kidnapping and assault (GBH).
Piers Halligan, of Temeside Gardens, Ludlow, appeared at Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning and is next due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on November 16.