Police appeal after woman in her 20s suffers facial injuries in assault

An incident happened around 7.30pm on Friday, October 14, on the A49 near to the Wistanstow turning, whereby a woman in her 20s suffered facial injuries.

If you have any information, you should contact West Mercia Police via the website quoting reference number 22/10433/22.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

A 24-year-old Ludlow man has been charged with a number of offences including false imprisonment, kidnapping and assault (GBH).