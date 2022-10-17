Notification Settings

Police appeal after sculpture theft

By Dominic RobertsonCraven ArmsCrimePublished:

Police area appealing for information after an 'expensive sculpture' was stolen was stolen from a property.

Police are appealing for information over the theft
Craven Arms PC Stephen Grant said that the item had been taken from a home on Redwood Lane, at Three Ashes, Craven Arms.

He said that the incident had taken place between 11.30am and 1pm on October 15,

He said; "The offender or offenders forced entry to the home and they have stolen an expensive sculpture from the address.

"Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact us online, quoting incident number 00336_I_15102022.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

