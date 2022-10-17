Police appeal after sculpture theft

Police are appealing for information over the theft

Craven Arms PC Stephen Grant said that the item had been taken from a home on Redwood Lane, at Three Ashes, Craven Arms.

He said that the incident had taken place between 11.30am and 1pm on October 15,

He said; "The offender or offenders forced entry to the home and they have stolen an expensive sculpture from the address.

"Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact us online, quoting incident number 00336_I_15102022.