Angler lands £389 bill for fishing with one rod too many

Stock image

David Norman had purchased a rod licence for two rods but was caught fishing with three at Marchamley Pool, at Hodnet, near Market Drayton, in late May.

For the misdemeanour, Norman, 36, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, landed himself a £389 bill. The penalty includes a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £34.

According to the Environmental Agency, the correct licence would have cost Mr Norman just £30.

Nichola Tomlinson, fisheries enforcement team leader at the Environment Agency, said: "David Norman has been rightly punished for fishing illegally in Hodnet in May this year.

"This case shows how seriously the courts take these offences and we hope the high penalty will act as a deterrent to any angler who is thinking of fishing without a licence.

"Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized. We inspect rod licences 24/7, to check on cases of illegal fishing.

"Money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries, benefitting anglers and, for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute."

This latest case forms part of a string of prosecutions in the area brought by the Environmental Agency, after two other men received fines for failing to purchase licences.

The agency reminds keen fishers that any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or stillwater needs the correct licence to fish.