Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged with causing death of 19-year-old Charlotte Hope by dangerous driving

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A man has been charged over a crash in which a 19-year-old woman died.

The hearing is set to take place at Telford Magistrates Court
The hearing is set to take place at Telford Magistrates Court

Ashley Kosciekowski will appear at Telford Magistrates Court later this month to face multiple charges – including causing death by dangerous driving – over a crash in which trainee teacher, Charlotte Hope, from Shawbury, died.

The crash took place on the A53 at Astley near Shrewsbury on April 9.

Charlotte had been driving a Volkswagen Polo when the car was involved in a collision with another car.

Her mother, Helen, who was with her in the car, was also seriously injured in the crash.

West Mercia Police said that Kosciekowski, 34, of Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and drug driving.

He is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on October 25.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Shawbury
North Shropshire
Tern Hill
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News