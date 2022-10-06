Man charged with causing death of 19-year-old Charlotte Hope by dangerous driving

The hearing is set to take place at Telford Magistrates Court

Ashley Kosciekowski will appear at Telford Magistrates Court later this month to face multiple charges – including causing death by dangerous driving – over a crash in which trainee teacher, Charlotte Hope, from Shawbury, died.

The crash took place on the A53 at Astley near Shrewsbury on April 9.

Charlotte had been driving a Volkswagen Polo when the car was involved in a collision with another car.

Her mother, Helen, who was with her in the car, was also seriously injured in the crash.

West Mercia Police said that Kosciekowski, 34, of Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and drug driving.