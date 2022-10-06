Man charged with causing death of 19-year-old Charlotte Hope by dangerous driving

Ashley Kosciekowski will appear at Telford Magistrates Court later this month to face multiple charges – including causing death by dangerous driving – over a crash in which trainee teacher, Charlotte Hope, from Shawbury, died.
The crash took place on the A53 at Astley near Shrewsbury on April 9.
Charlotte had been driving a Volkswagen Polo when the car was involved in a collision with another car.
Her mother, Helen, who was with her in the car, was also seriously injured in the crash.
West Mercia Police said that Kosciekowski, 34, of Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and drug driving.
He is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on October 25.