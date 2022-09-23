Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Banned: Newtown drink driver was more than two-and-a-half times the limit

By Nick HumphreysNewtownCrimePublished:

A drink driver who was more than two-and-a-half times the limit has been banned from the road.

Welshpool Magistrates Court
Welshpool Magistrates Court

Matthew Spencer, aged 29, was caught behind the wheel of Vauxhall Astra in Llanfair Road, Newtown, on August 27 this year. A breathalyser test found he had 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Spencer, of Garth Owen, Newtown, Powys, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit.

He was disqualified from driving for 23 months and handed a two-year community order, including 180 hours of unpaid work. Spencer was also ordered to pay £199 in costs.

Crime
News
Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news