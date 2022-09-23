Banned: Newtown drink driver was more than two-and-a-half times the limit

Welshpool Magistrates Court

Matthew Spencer, aged 29, was caught behind the wheel of Vauxhall Astra in Llanfair Road, Newtown, on August 27 this year. A breathalyser test found he had 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Spencer, of Garth Owen, Newtown, Powys, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit.