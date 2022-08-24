New partnership to tackle drugs

PCC John Campion

The new 'Combatting Drugs Partnership' will include the region's police and crime commissioner (PCC), West Mercia Police, NHS organisations, Shropshire Council, Telford and Wrekin Council, and the probation service.

As part of the Government’s “From Harm to Hope” 10 years drugs plan, West Mercia PCC John Campion will be taking up the role of senior responsible officer for the partnership.

In the national plan, it outlines the requirement for local areas within England to come up with plans to break drug supply chains, deliver a world-class treatment and recovery system, and achieve a generational shift in the demand for drugs

Mr Campion said he has allocated £100,000 of additional funding to support the work.

He said: “It’s testament to the commitment of the partners, in the two counties, who are willing to come together to maximise the benefits of the Government’s Drugs Strategy.

“I am committed to delivering the ambitions set out in the national strategy on behalf of our communities. The value of prevention and effective early intervention is clear, as is the cost of the issues associated with drug abuse within communities.”

West Mercia Police's Chief Constable Pippa Mills added: “We will always be committed to tackling serious crimes with a view to bring justice to those that cause harm, and provide support to individuals more vulnerable to exploitation.

“This partnership is an excellent opportunity for us to work alongside like-minded and dedicated professionals to keep people safe, and provide a high quality service that the communities of West Mercia would expect.”

Sarah Chand, West Midlands Probation Regional Director, said: “We are delighted to be formalising and developing our work with partners on substance misuse in this new drugs partnership. Tackling the causes and consequences of substance misuse is crucial for both protection of the public and the rehabilitation of the individual.”