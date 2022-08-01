Police appeal after Land Rover theft

Police said the Land Rover contained a number of items including a strimmer

Cleobury and Highley PCSO Shelley Hyde, said that the grey Land Rover Defender had been taken from a property near Baveney Wood.

The theft took place between 9.30pm yesterday, and 6am this morning.

PCSO Hyde said the vehicle was on a 13 plate and contained a strimmer, a chainsaw, and a mobile phone.

She said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of these items or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or saw anything suspicious."

Anyone with information can use the 'Tell Us About' form on the police website at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00110_i_01082022.