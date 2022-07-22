Police are appealing for witnesses after theft of major equipment from a shed

Police are appealing for information about the theft

Calvin Brown, Police Community Support Officer for the Bishop's Castle, said the incident had occurred at a shed near Totterton.

A log grab was taken in the incident which took place overnight on Thursday, July 21.

PCSO Brown said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"If you have information this please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00589-i-21072022.