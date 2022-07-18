Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal after young girl suffers broken leg in supermarket car park collision

By David TooleyTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Police are appealing for witnesses after a young girl suffered a broken leg in a collision in a supermarket car park.

Telford Police say the young girl was struck by a white Kia Sportage with a black roof that failed to stop at the scene at Asda, in Malinsgate, at 4pm on Saturday, July 16.

Police say that following enquiries, a 62-year-old man from Telford was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Anyone who saw the incident, or may have captured it on dash cam, is asked to get in touch.

Please visit https://orlo.uk/7Tk6M quoting incident 483 of 16 July.

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News