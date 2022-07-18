Police appeal after young girl suffers broken leg in supermarket car park collision

Telford Police say the young girl was struck by a white Kia Sportage with a black roof that failed to stop at the scene at Asda, in Malinsgate, at 4pm on Saturday, July 16.

Police say that following enquiries, a 62-year-old man from Telford was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Anyone who saw the incident, or may have captured it on dash cam, is asked to get in touch.