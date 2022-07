Peter Cairns died after being knifed in the heart

Peter Cairns, 26, died after being knifed in the heart in parkland at Rough Park Way, on July 11, 2021.

In May, two teenage boys were convicted of his murder, while a third was cleared of charges of both murder and manslaughter.

Rough Park in Telford where the murder of Peter Cairns took place last July

A fourth teenager had previously pleaded guilty to Mr Cairns' murder.

Reporting restrictions prevent the identification of any of the defendants involved in the case.