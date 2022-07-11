Notification Settings

Over-limit driver, 26, admits causing death of teenage passenger

LlangollenCrimePublished:

A 26-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a “catastrophic” crash which killed a 19-year-old woman.

Marcus Pasley of Llantysilio, Llangollen, admitted causing the death of his passenger, waitress Abby Hill, by careless driving while unfit through drink.

He was told by Judge Rhys Rowlands at Mold Crown Court there was “an inevitability” about a jail sentence, the only question was about the length, and a probation report was ordered.

Mold Crown Court heard that Pasley had an alcohol reading of 93 milligrammes per 100 millilitres of blood. The limit for driving is 80 milligrammes.

Pasley was bailed until July 29, when he will be sentenced, and an interim driving ban was imposed.

Abby, a passenger in a Renault Clio driven by Pasley, was a waitress from Acrefair, Wrexham. She died in hospital after the accident in July last year at Berwyn.

