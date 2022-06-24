A man was dragged to the floor and kicked in the head outside The Buttermarket venue, in Howard Street, at sometime between 2-2.30am on Sunday, April 24.

The man was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and later discharged.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the incident or captured in on a mobile phone or dash cam."

Anyone with any information is asked to visit https://orlo.uk/DYhYi quoting reference 22/39713/22.