Police appeal after young man seriously assaulted

Published:

Police are appealing for information after a 19-year-old man was seriously assaulted in Shrewsbury.

A man was dragged to the floor and kicked in the head outside The Buttermarket venue, in Howard Street, at sometime between 2-2.30am on Sunday, April 24.

The man was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and later discharged.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the incident or captured in on a mobile phone or dash cam."

Anyone with any information is asked to visit https://orlo.uk/DYhYi quoting reference 22/39713/22.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://orlo.uk/jrCxC or 0800 555 111.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

