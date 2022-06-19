Man in hospital after stabbing in Admaston

Police was to speak to this man

Police responded to 999 calls just after 6am today

They discovered a man with stab wounds near to his home address.

A West Mercia police spokesman said: "On attendance from police and ambulance services, the man was transported to hospital where he received medical treatment and remains in a stable condition."

Investigating officers have released a photo of a man that they said they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

"It is believed he was last seen on Sutton Road at around 6am this morning, and was thought to be wearing a slate grey/black puffer style Nike jacket with a small white Nike logo on the front left side, blue jeans and grey trainers with a white sole."

Police said they thought the man had connections with Nottingham.

Local people took to social media to report a big police presence in the area.