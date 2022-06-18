Four arrests - one for attempted murder – over stabbing after Telford crash

Police were still at the scene in Market Street, Wellington, on Saturday morning

The crash between two cars and a bus happened in Holyhead Road, Wellington, at around 8pm on Friday, where a man in his 20s was also left at the scene with stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Market Street was taped off last night, and a police helicopter was seen circling above the town as officers dealt with the incident.

Now West Mercia Police has confirmed four me, aged between 20 and 45,were arrested in connection with the incident.

Police presence in Wellington on Saturday

The force said that officers discovered suspects had made off from the scene of the collision, and received further reports of a disorder in Market Street.

Officers arrested three men, aged 20, 25 and 28, on suspicion of violent disorder. The 45-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the early hours of this morning.

All four men remain in police custody while enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Richard Davies said: "We'd like to reassure the communities of Wellington that we believe this to be an isolated incident, with no wider threat to the public. However, whilst our investigation is still ongoing, you will see an increased police presence on Market Street and the road will remain closed. We will update you when this is reopened.

"If anyone witnessed either the collision or the disorder, please get in contact with us via our website under the Tell us About page, or by dialling 101 quoting incident 586 i of 17 June."