Police appeal after two cars stolen

Police have appealed for witnesses to the theft

Telford Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, in which two cars, understood to be a Mercedes S Class and a BMW, were taken.

Police said one of the vehicles has since been found outside the West Mercia Police force area.

The incident took place sometime between 12.30am and 4.45am on Tuesday, June 14, in the Oxlip Close area of Muxton, Telford.

A spokesman for St Georges, Priorslee & Muxton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "A residential property in the Muxton area of Telford was broken in to and keys for two vehicles were stolen.

"Both vehicles were removed from the property at the time. It is unknown where the vehicles were removed to, however one was located outside the West Mercia Police area."