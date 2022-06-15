Notification Settings

Police appeal after two cars stolen

By Dominic Robertson

Two cars were stolen after thieves broke into a home and took the keys.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the theft
Telford Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, in which two cars, understood to be a Mercedes S Class and a BMW, were taken.

Police said one of the vehicles has since been found outside the West Mercia Police force area.

The incident took place sometime between 12.30am and 4.45am on Tuesday, June 14, in the Oxlip Close area of Muxton, Telford.

A spokesman for St Georges, Priorslee & Muxton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "A residential property in the Muxton area of Telford was broken in to and keys for two vehicles were stolen.

"Both vehicles were removed from the property at the time. It is unknown where the vehicles were removed to, however one was located outside the West Mercia Police area."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 00053_I_14062022.

