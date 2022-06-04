Picture: @OPUShropshire

Shropshire's operational patrol unit spotted a driver doing 88mph on the A5 towards Shrewsbury.

The also bagged a local in Ketley who was spotted with no read lights and a defective front tyre. A picture posted by police on Twitter appeared to show a tyre with very little if any tread and the end of a nail between.

They also posted a picture of speed recording equipment that appeared to show the car in front of the Shropshire Operational Patrol Unit doing 87.56 mph.