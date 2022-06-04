Shropshire's operational patrol unit spotted a driver doing 88mph on the A5 towards Shrewsbury.
The also bagged a local in Ketley who was spotted with no read lights and a defective front tyre. A picture posted by police on Twitter appeared to show a tyre with very little if any tread and the end of a nail between.
They also posted a picture of speed recording equipment that appeared to show the car in front of the Shropshire Operational Patrol Unit doing 87.56 mph.
The @OPUShropshire policing unit Tweeted: "Team B out tonight with a speeder on the A5 towards Shrewsbury at 88mph & a local in Ketley spotted with no rear lights and a defective front tyre. Both drivers reported for offences."