Hundreds of bladed weapons taken off Shropshire's streets in week of action

Some of the weapons handed in

Operation Sceptre was a national week of action to challenge and reduce the threat of knife crime and in the West Mercia Police region as a whole more than 700 weapons have been taken off the streets.

In addition, 11 arrests were made and 78 knife sweeps were carried out as part of the week of action.

Chief Insp Helen Kinrade said: “As a force we are totally committed to reducing the threat of knife crime within our communities across all three counties, and reducing the number of victims of knife crime.

“Operation Sceptre is a national week of action that highlights our work to tackle this crime type, however, it is important to stress that our work continues beyond this week of action and our officers are working every day to reduce the number of knives being carried and the number of people being hurt by them.

“As always the public play a very import part in helping to keep knives off our streets, as they are able to help us by being an extra pair of eyes and ears in our fight against serious violence and knife crime, and by making a report to us you could help save a life.”

In Shropshire 102 weapons were surrendered to the police and in Telford and Wrekin another 160 were given up in amnesty bins in place at police stations across the force area. These allow members of the public to dispose of unwanted knives safely in order to prevent them from finding their way onto the streets.

A knife amnesty bin

In addition to the amnesty bins from May 16 to 22 another eight weapons were found in sweeps, which are searches conducted in areas known for weapons being deposited.

Officers across the force also carried out a number of other proactive activities in an effort to tackle knife crime, which included visits to schools and colleges by officers to educate young people in the dangers of carrying a knife.

A number of retail engagements and operations took place, as well as officers attending community meetings and conducting high visibility patrols, media events and town pop up stands.

Knives handed seized in other parts of West Mercia also included 128 in Herefordshire; 91 in South Worcestershire and 228 in North Worcestershire.

People who are worried that someone they know is carrying a knife, please report it.

Police can then take the necessary steps to safeguard them and identify those responsible.