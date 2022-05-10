Notification Settings

Inquest opened as B4368 hit and run victim is named

By Nick Humphreys

An inquest into the death of a hit and run victim in south Shropshire has been opened.

Floral tributes left at the side of the B4368 at Diddlebury

William George Rogers, aged 26, died on April 30 when he was hit by a vehicle on the B4368 at Diddlebury, between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock.

A hearing at Shirehall heard that in the early hours of the morning, Mr Rogers, from Bucknell, Shropshire, was hit and suffered fatal injuries.

Giving evidence at the hearing, coroner's officer Ceri Badham said: "A member of the public discovered the body and called the police."

CPR was attempted, but sadly, Mr Rogers could not be saved and paramedics confirmed his death at the scene.

A police investigation into Mr Rogers' death has been launched. A 56-year-old man, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of killing Mr Rogers and bailed pending further enquiries

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest until August 23.

