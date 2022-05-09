Cycle challenge to raise awareness after 46 road deaths in a year

PCC John Campion is taking part in the challenge

The RoadPeace Andy Cox Challenge 2022 will take place between May 16 and 22, and will be supported by around half of the UK’s police forces including West Mercia.

Each force is choosing its own challenge for the week to raise funds for RoadPeace, the road victims’ charity. But, crucially, it will aim to get the public talking about road deaths and the devastation they cause to families and communities every day.

West Mercia Police will be supporting the campaign with a spin bike challenge for staff and officers at three police sites across, including Shrewsbury.

Chief Officers, police and crime commissioner John Campion, serving officers and staff have already signed up to the challenge, along with Chief Officers from Hereford Fire & Rescue Service. The aim will be to cover the same mileage as the circumference of West Mercia (495 miles).

RoadPeace supporter Ciara Lee, whose husband Eddy was killed in 2018 after a van driver ploughed into his motorcycle, said: “Two groups that know the cruelty and devastation caused by road crime are the bereaved and the police. Both witness in horrendous detail the unnecessary damage caused, particularly to innocent lives taken prematurely.

“This event is hugely significant, with police forces and impacted families uniting. It sends a very clear message that both groups have had enough of needless tragedy and are determined to save lives in the future.”