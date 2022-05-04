Police investigating fake gun incident appeal for public help

Police are trying to identify this couple

Telford Cops said the incident had taken place on Ironmasters Way, in Telford Town Centre, at around 5.30pm, on March 17.

A spokesman for the police said: "A young man was reported to be pointing an imitation firearm or air weapon at members of the public.

"He was described as having short, blonde hair and wearing a grey tracksuit.

"Officers attended and arrested a 15-year-old young man from Telford for possessing an imitation firearm. He was bailed."

No one was injured but police are now looking to speak to three people about the incident and have released images asking them, or anyone who knows them, to get in touch.

The spokesman added: "We believe these people pictured may have information and are appealing for help to identify them."