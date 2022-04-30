Young man killed after being 'struck by vehicle that failed to stop'

The man died on the B4368 near Corfton and Diddlebury. Photo: Google

The 26-year-old died near Diddlebury after being struck on the B4368 between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock.

Officers at West Mercia Police believe he was walking along the road when he was hit by a driver who failed to stop at the scene.

Police officers and medics from West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene but the man was pronounced dead.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“We continue to carry out enquiries into the incident and ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has dash-cam footage to please get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident 96 i of 30 April.”

West Mercia Police initially reported shortly before 4.15am that the road had been closed "due to an RTC", while those living in the area recalled hearing a helicopter shortly afterwards.

Paul Gravestock, who lives near the scene said neighbours had heard the helicopter circling in the early hours and reported police activity on a farm track at Corfton.

He also said the track was shut off with a white van and two cars blocking the entrance, although there was no sign of an accident.

He then tried to walk his dog around 6.30am but was not able to access his normal route as officers said they "didn't want to contaminate the scene".

As of 3pm police it was understood the road was still closed.