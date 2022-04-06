Police said that 701 cases are still being reviewed, while 122 are no longer being progressed.

'Operation Lincoln' was set up to review potential criminal cases arising from maternity care at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust (SaTH).

Detective Chief Superintendent Damian Barratt from West Mercia Police said that 701 cases are still under active investigation, but that the force had now dropped 122 cases after deciding there was insufficient evidence to progress.

Four of the 823 cases reported to police are incidents that happened in the last three years. It has not yet been confirmed whether any charges will be brought.

Operation Lincoln was launched in 2020.

It came as the Ockenden Review was investigating the standard of maternity care at the trust. The review last week published its final shocking findings, detailing a catalogue of failings at the trust over 20 years.

It found at least 201 cases where mothers or babies could have been saved had they received better care.

Maternity expert Donna Ockenden presented her final report last week

Det Chief Supt Barratt said that he expects the number of cases included in the final investigation to be "significantly less" than 701.

He added that families whose cases have been dropped have been informed of the decision and offered "continued support".

He said: “From the outset the police investigation has been working closely with the Independent Review, the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust and with families.

"As a result we have identified 823 cases, dated between October 2003 (the formation of the Trust) and the present date that we wanted to examine. Included in the 823 cases are four cases that have occurred since 2019.

“Out of that 823 cases mentioned 701 remain an active part of our investigation. 122 have been reviewed and a decision has been made that there is insufficient evidence for us to progress these cases any further. The affected families have been informed of this decision and have been offered continued support from our dedicated family liaison team.

“The scope of a police investigation differs from that of an independent review and there are parameters and thresholds around what can, and cannot, be included in a criminal investigation. Therefore, as we continue to the review cases, the final number included in our investigation will differ and is likely to be significantly less than this 701.

“We have been, and remain, committed to ensuring that every possible potential case is fully reviewed, and the families involved fully informed as our investigation progresses. They deserve nothing less.

“Our investigation remains active with a focused and dedicated team and we make a promise to the families, to the Telford and Shrewsbury communities and to the wider public that we will keep you informed as the investigation progresses.”