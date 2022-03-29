Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal for information after 'bottom slapping' incident

By David TooleyNewtownCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have appealed to the public for information after a woman was touched inappropriately outside a pub in Newtown last month.

CCTV image supplied by police
CCTV image supplied by police

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an alleged sexual assault where a man is alleged to have "slapped a 47-year-old woman’s bottom" outside the Lion Pub in Shortbridge Street, Newtown.

It happened at about 11.50pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022 but officers have turned to the public for help after carrying out "all possible lines of enquiry".

Police officers would like to identify the person in the CCTV image, who may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone who knows who the person is, or if you believe you are pictured, contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220213-016.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Crime
News
Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News