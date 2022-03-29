Police appeal for information after 'bottom slapping' incident

CCTV image supplied by police

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an alleged sexual assault where a man is alleged to have "slapped a 47-year-old woman’s bottom" outside the Lion Pub in Shortbridge Street, Newtown.

It happened at about 11.50pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022 but officers have turned to the public for help after carrying out "all possible lines of enquiry".

Police officers would like to identify the person in the CCTV image, who may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone who knows who the person is, or if you believe you are pictured, contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220213-016.