'Idiots': Young apple trees torn up at orchard planted in memory of Covid victims

The tree was ripped up. Photo: Peter Scott

Damage was discovered at the Ford Road memorial orchard in Newport, where one young apple tree was uprooted and snapped in half, while two others were flattened. It was discovered on Tuesday morning.

The woodland was planted at Ford Road earlier this year, thanks in part to a donation from the family of Dalbag 'Dave' Singh, a popular rugby player from the town who died after contracting Covid-19.

Town and borough councillor Peter Scott, who knew Mr Singh since they were children and led the memorial woodland project, said: "Sadly some idiots have vandalised the memorial orchard on the Ford Road green area. One apple tree uprooted and snapped in half, two flattened but recoverable, two five foot stakes taken.

"It's been reported to 101. If you know anything or have any dashcam footage of the incident please let the police know.

"This is an open public area. Hopefully someone saw something.

"It's a sad world when a living tree is uprooted just out of sheer vandalism. If we find who did this they will be prosecuted."