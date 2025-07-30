Shropshire Council leader and PCC clash over how rural crime is tackled in the county

During a meeting with Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion last Friday (July 25), Councillor Heather Kidd pressed for more police resources directed to rural Shropshire to combat the growth in serious theft, damage, and hare coursing.

“The strong impression I received from this meeting is that the commissioner and the higher echelons of the West Mercia force are not taking rural crime seriously,” said Cllr Kidd.

“One officer present actually said ‘you don’t get much crime in rural areas’. The reality is much worse.

Councillor Heather Kidd, leader of Shropshire Council. Picture: Shropshire Council

“Thefts are becoming increasingly sophisticated and large scale including the theft of large vehicles such as combine harvesters. It is not only restricted to farms but also isolated rural properties. Just outside my ward, a restaurant recently had a large quantity of cooking oil stolen.

Shropshire Council leader Heather Kidd (left) and West Mercia Police & Crime Commissioner John Campion (right) have clashed over how rural crime is being tackled. Picture: Shropshire Council/OPCC

“We are also seeing a link between these crimes and hare coursing, a phenomenon seen across rural England. Large gangs come out from the cities to illegally kill hares, damaging agricultural land, gates, hedges etc. Invariably this sees a spike in break-ins in surrounding farms and houses.

“I am now pressing rural residents to report every rural crime to 101. The police will then see that our crime is important.

“I do realise many don’t report as response times vary from hours to weeks.

“Things won’t improve unless they understand that crime does happen here in the countryside from shed theft, to harassment, threatening behaviour, burglary and car theft to major agricultural theft.”

Mr Campion has hit back though, stating that to accuse himself and the “higher upper echelons” of West Mercia Police of not taking rural crime seriously is a lie.

In a letter to Cllr Kidd, which has been sent to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Campion said: “I reached out to you, as the new leader of Shropshire Council, in a genuine attempt to establish a relationship and identify ways in which we can work together.

“It is unfortunate how quickly you have undone any goodwill and trust that was established.

“I am sure the communities of Shropshire would agree with me when I say that it is incredibly unhelpful and damaging that you have put factually inaccurate

information into the public domain. Inaccurate information that has the potential to seriously undermine public confidence in policing, let alone damage our relationship.

“It is a shame that our relationship has taken such a turn, and that I have been left with no choice but to refute your claims publicly. I can only hope that this was a mis-step and we will not have to waste further time on sensationalist press releases.

“Despite your actions, I will not give up on our partnership work in order to deliver the best for the residents of Shropshire. I have a track record of working with partners, regardless of their political persuasions, for the benefit of the public because I believe it is the right thing to do. I will not change that approach now. I therefore welcome the opportunity for a reset.”

Earlier this month, West Mercia Police carried out an operation to tackle rural crime in south Shropshire. Called Operation Whitebeam, it sees safer neighbourhood teams carry out high visibility patrols across towns, including 52 surrounding parishes of concern. Officers also visited a number of farms, where they gave out assets to assist with crime prevention, as well as offering advice to farmers and business owners.

The force has also confirmed that 29 police constables are to join the region’s three counties, with five being decicated rural crime officers.

Talking about the proposal to stop Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) working after 8pm instead of the current 10pm, Grant Wills, assistant chief constable for local policing, said: “We have considered the key times when PCSOs can be most effective and visible for our communities and have consulted with our PCSOs and to seek their views on this proposal.

“Over the last 12 months we have invested significantly in neighbourhood policing with, amongst other things, the introduction of 10 new town centre teams focused on visible policing, tackling crime, and reducing anti-social behaviour. It is also important to note that neighbourhood patrols are carried out 24/7/365 by officers, in addition to PCSO patrols.”