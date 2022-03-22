Unsolved murder of Bridgnorth worker Tom Kirwan featuring on Crimewatch Live

Tom Kirwan was fatally stabbed in July 2012

Tom Kirwan, aged 23, who worked at Bridgnorth Aluminium, was murdered outside Wolverhampton's Uberra nightclub on July 8, 2012, after violence flared between two groups next to the city's ring road.

Five people were locked up in 2014 for taking part in the trouble after being found guilty of affray. But nobody has ever been charged with his murder.

The case is appearing on Crimewatch Live at 10am on BBC One, after subsequent appeals were launched by family members to achieve a conviction.

Tributes to Tom Kirwan next to the ring road in Wolverhampton

The Wolves fan, who lived in Oxley, Wolverhampton, died in hospital following the attack which was briefly captured on CCTV.

But the fatal stabbing outside the Wednesfield Road club was not, no murder weapon has ever been found and no-one has been charged with murder.

Last year his family shared an open letter to his killer on the ninth anniversary of his death – asking them "how can you carry the weight of what you did that night?"

The former Uberra nightclub near where Tom was murdered

It said: "Today [July 8] marks the day you took our Tom’s life away from him. Tom was a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, an uncle and above all a friend to many. Destroying Tom’s life caused a ripple effect and destroyed lives around him. Generations of our family to come will never get the pleasure of knowing him.

"You did not know Tom. Tom did not know you. There is no reasoning for anyone to take a life in such a brutal manner. How can you carry the weight of what you did that night? How can you carry on in the future knowing you took Tom’s future away?

"Are you able to look at your children, enjoy your family knowing you severed Tom’s chances of having his own family? Tom was the young age of 23. He has lost nine years today. Nine years to live and to love."