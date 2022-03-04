Firefighters called to rubbish dumped on roadside and set alight

Chester Road, Newport. Photo: @NewportCops

The fire had been started on Chester Road in Newport and it is believed the rubbish was dumped by an unlicensed person paid to remove the waste.

One crew was mobilised from Newport with a hosereel jet needed to extinguish the blaze.

The incident has since been passed on to Telford & Wrekin Council, with information linking the rubbish to an address in Telford.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 09.52am on Thursday, March 3, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as rubbish fire in Newport.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Newport.