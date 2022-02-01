Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Child sex suspect arrested in Shrewsbury after paedophile hunter sting

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been arrested after a sting by a self-styled paedophile hunting group.

Child sex suspect arrested in Shrewsbury after paedophile hunter sting

West Mercia Police confirmed officers arrested the man on suspicion of a child sex offence.

The arrest took place in Shrewsbury on Sunday.

It comes after a group of the vigilante hunters posted an online video of a confrontation with the man.

West Mercia Police said: "Officers arrested a man from Shrewsbury in his 40s on Sunday, January 30, on suspicion of causing or inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.

"The man has since been released on police bail as investigations continue.”

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News