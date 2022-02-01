Child sex suspect arrested in Shrewsbury after paedophile hunter sting

West Mercia Police confirmed officers arrested the man on suspicion of a child sex offence.
The arrest took place in Shrewsbury on Sunday.
It comes after a group of the vigilante hunters posted an online video of a confrontation with the man.
West Mercia Police said: "Officers arrested a man from Shrewsbury in his 40s on Sunday, January 30, on suspicion of causing or inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.
"The man has since been released on police bail as investigations continue.”