Fraud victims warned against becoming repeat targets

Andy Dunbobbin is the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner. Photo: Mandy Jones

The plea came from North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin after he was told their details are often put on lists and sold on the dark web.

The commissioner was speaking after a visit to meet officers from North Wales Police’s successful Economic Crime Unit.

He has made protecting vulnerable people one of the top priorities in his Police and Crime Plan which sets out the blueprint for policing North Wales.

Help is at hand from the Economic Crime Unit who can provide call blockers to prevent landline calls from unknown telephone numbers.

The commissioner also revealed that people who fear they have been victims can now call a new hotline, 159, which aims to be a “999 for fraud”.

It is being trialled by Stop Scams UK, a group of banks and telephone firms and will enable people to speak to their bank instantly about a suspected fraud and will run for 12 months as a pilot scheme.

Mr Dunbobbin said: “These cruel and heartless fraudsters can be very plausible, so it is vital that people are on their guard and are not taken in.

“My focus is on providing help and support to the victims because being on the wrong end of a fraud is a traumatic experience.

“It’s clear that elderly people are often deliberately targeted and essentially groomed over the phone.

“This is a despicable crime because the victims have worked hard, and their savings can disappear after a couple of phone calls.

“The call blocker is an excellent piece of kit that screens incoming calls and blocks unknown numbers so that only trusted callers can get through.”

“If you ever receive one of these calls, end the call immediately, and wait for five minutes to allow the line to clear, speak to your bank using the trusted number from the back of your card, phone book or go into branch personally if you can. Never be tricked into moving money into a safe account”