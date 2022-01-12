Neighbours in fear after spate of car blazes in Telford

A car was ruined by fire in Thornton Park Avenue, Muxton, Telford

A luxury Mercedes C Class in Newport was the latest vehicle to be set ablaze in the region. It was the sixth car fire in 10 days in the borough.

The fire happened in The Smithfields, close to the town centre, at about 8.30pm on Friday evening.

A neighbour said this incident and a recent break-in at a neighbouring property had left him fearing for his family, and he wants to move away.

“I think it must not have been an accident,” he said. “It’s got bad round here.

A car fire took place in Barnes Corner, Telford

"There was a break-in at one of our neighbours recently. I think I am going to try and move from here.

“The fire brigade got here 10 minutes after the fire started but the car was already gone.”

Another neighbour said police requested his CCTV footage, but there was no battery in the camera.

On the Newport fire, a spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 8.27pm on Friday, January 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Newport. Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet in use. Police and fire investigation mobilised due to doubtful origin. One fire appliance was mobilised from Newport. A fire investigation officer was in attendance.”

That blaze followed a series of car fires in the Telford area. Police have not said if the fires are being linked.

Last Thursday night, a car was “deliberately” set ablaze in Barnes Corner, Leegomery.

The previous Sunday, there was a car fire outside the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington. Far-right activist Tommy Robinson claimed on social media that it was his car that was blown up in a petrol bomb attack.

The previous Thursday, crews dealt with car fires where flames spread from cars to buildings in Merlin Coppice and Thornton Park Avenue. Both were being treated as arson but were not believed to be linked.

There was another fire two days earlier in Glendale area of Lawley Village. Fire investigators were looking into the cause of the blaze.