Police seal off Telford driveway as mystery bang leaves holes in car window

Part of Urban Road in Wrockwardine Wood was closed throughout Monday after the incident on Sunday evening.
West Mercia Police said a loud bang was heard and an "unknown object" left two holes in a car window at around 6.20pm.
A resident reported seeing police tape across a front garden in the area, with the drive being blocked for most of the day.
Urban Road is a residential street that connects Stafford Road and Lincoln Road near the old Wrockwardine Arts College.
A spokesman for the police said: "An unknown object created two holes in the rear window of a white BMW 1 series.
"A loud bang was also heard."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting reference number 553 of December 12.