Police seal off Telford driveway as mystery bang leaves holes in car window

Urban Road in Wrockwardine Wood. Photo: Google

Part of Urban Road in Wrockwardine Wood was closed throughout Monday after the incident on Sunday evening.

West Mercia Police said a loud bang was heard and an "unknown object" left two holes in a car window at around 6.20pm.

A resident reported seeing police tape across a front garden in the area, with the drive being blocked for most of the day.

Urban Road is a residential street that connects Stafford Road and Lincoln Road near the old Wrockwardine Arts College.

A spokesman for the police said: "An unknown object created two holes in the rear window of a white BMW 1 series.

"A loud bang was also heard."