Dozens of lambs stolen from farm near Shrewsbury

40 lambs were taken in the theft

It is believed the theft took place in Winnington on or just before Friday, November 19.

The lambs are around eight months old and all had a black spot painted on their hind quarters.

Graham Donaldson, rural and business crime officer for West Mercia Police in Shropshire, said: “Due to the nature and scale of the theft we believe it’s likely the thieves would have some knowledge of the handling of sheep, particularly as a large livestock vehicle would have been used to transport the animals from the scene.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, as well as from anyone who may have been offered either live lambs or cheap meat for sale recently.

"In addition, we would like to highlight of the potential health risks of consuming meat which isn’t from a reputable source.”