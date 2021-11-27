'Controlling' man with history of violence jailed for coercive behaviour towards boyfriend

Robert Smith, 28, "frequently" used violence and threats against his former partner for a period of more than three-and-a-half years.

Smith, of Warrensway, Woodside, Telford, pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour at Shrewsbury Crown Court this week.

His defence advocate said Smith "accepts responsibility", and said that doctors had diagnosed him with mental health conditions a number of times since 2010.

However Judge Peter Barrie said: "People with problems like this need to understand the impact on those around them and be responsible for their own actions."

"You repeatedly caused him severe distress," Judge Barrie told Smith of what he had done to his ex-partner.

"I see from the doctors report that the problem with temper tantrums goes back many years."