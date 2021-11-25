Tributes left in Bishop's Castle to Dylan Price, inset, who died aged 18

Officers have now renewed their appeal for information about the death of 17-year-old Dylan Price, who was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop's Castle in the early hours of Sunday, September 19.

It was the day before his 18th birthday.

A 42-year-old man, from Bishop's Castle, was last month arrested on suspicion of causing Dylan's death by dangerous driving.

But he has since been released and in a statement police said they were "satisfied he was not involved in the collision".

Detective Inspector Jo Delahay of West Mercia Police, said: “We are continuing to seek the public’s help in assisting us to better understand what happened to Dylan that night.

“From information provided by the public we arrested a man in connection with the incident but after following several lines of enquiry, he will face no further police action.

"Therefore, it is vital that if you do have any information that would help us with our investigation that you get in touch.

Hundreds of people turned out at Dylan's funeral

“We are still appealing for anyone who may have driven or walked along Brampton Road between 1am and 5.30am on Sunday, September 19, to please get in touch.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or captured on dash cam any vehicles in the area or anyone acting suspiciously around these times.”

Dylan's family have also appealed to the public to help police with their investigations, and help give them some closure.

Dylan's father, Darren Price, said: “We as a family will never be the same again, and we are devastated, but it has also affected the whole community.

“Please come forward and give the information you have, and hopefully we can put an end to this, in a way that gives us some closure.”

Hundreds of people filled the streets of Bishop's Castle when Dylan's funeral was held last month.

The teenager played rugby for Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley Rugby Club and the community were asked to wear an item of red clothing, representing his passion for the sport.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 140i of September 19.