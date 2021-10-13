Suspected driver arrested over death of Dylan Price

Dylan Price was aged 17

Dylan Price died in a suspected hit-and-run crash in his home town of Bishop's Castle last month. His funeral was held on Saturday.

West Mercia Police said the 42-year-old man, from Bishop's Castle, had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was arrested on Wednesday morning and has since been released on police bail pending further investigations.

Officers said they are still appealing for information following the 17-year-old's death on September 19.

A spokesman for the force said: "At around 5am he was found on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishops Castle. Officers and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene but sadly the young man died.

"A post-mortem examination revealed injuries consistent with a collision with a vehicle."

Anyone with any information can call 101 quoting incident 140i of September 19.