Thousands of local burglaries under West Mercia Police go unsolved, Lib Dems reveal as MP visits

Alistair Carmichael MP

West Mercia Police, the force that covers the Shropshire area along with Herefordshire, Worcestershire, and Telford & Wrekin, is shown to have seen a huge number of burglaries unsolved, leaving criminals free to recommit offences. Figures show only 217 burglaries resulted in a suspect being charged – less than one in 20 (4.7 per cent).

Home Office statistics show that the force closed 4,571 burglary cases between July 2020 and June 2021, but in 3,297 of those cases no suspect was even identified, the party’s analysis reveals.

It comes as Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael is today visiting the constituency for the North Shropshire by-election. He is calling for a return to full and proper community policing across the area which has seen neglect from the government.

Commenting on the figures Alistair Carmichael MP said: “Liberal Democrats are working hard to make our communities safe and help residents feel safe too. We need a return to proper community policing, where officers are visible, trusted and known personally to local people. This is especially true in our more rural towns and villages where our overstretched police officers can be a rare sight.

“Local people need an MP who understands what local communities need and will fight to get it for them. Helen is a far better choice than the Conservatives’ unknown Birmingham candidate when it comes to understanding issues around crime across the area. She’ll be a strong voice to press for more community policing.”

Responding to the figures, Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for North Shropshire, added: “The real issue is that in North Shropshire we have far too few Police Officers, that makes it so difficult for the force to follow up crimes and get the justice residents deserve.

“The Conservative Government are taking local people for granted, failing our local community police service and letting criminals get away with it. We shouldn't let them anymore, we need to send a message.

“Everyone should be able to feel safe in their own homes, and know that if someone does break in they will be caught and punished. But with thousands of burglaries going unsolved across the area, that’s simply not the case for far too many people here in Shropshire.