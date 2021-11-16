Road safety heroes are celebrated during national awareness week

During Road Safety Week, West Mercia Police is encouraging people to think about the small steps they take to help keep themselves and others safe on the roads.

The theme for this year’s national week of action, organised by road safety charity Brake, is ‘Road Safety Heroes’ which aims to celebrate the heroic work of road safety professionals and explain how we can all play a part in making the roads safer for everyone.

With that in mind, West Mercia Police will be focusing on just a few of the many people within the organisation who play a vital role in trying to make the roads safer, including police officers, staff and voluntary groups.

Residents are encouraged to follow the West Mercia Police Road Safety social media channels throughout the week to see a glimpse of the important work that takes place every day to reduce collisions and casualties.

West Mercia Police is shining a spotlight on its roads policing officers, speed enforcement officers, community speed watch volunteers and safer neighbourhood teams.

Superintendent Gareth Morgan, from West Mercia Police, said: “Reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads remains one of the force’s key priorities and we are fortunate to have officers, staff and voluntary groups who work tirelessly every day towards this goal.

"We know the devastating effect that road collisions have on families and communities which is why we take part in Road Safety Week every year.

“While there is an enormous amount of excellent work going on in West Mercia to make our roads safer, you don’t have to be a road safety professional or part of a local community group to be a road safety hero. We can all play our part in making the roads safer for everyone.

"Whether that’s wearing a seat belt, keeping to a safe and appropriate speed, avoiding distractions in the car such as mobile phones or making a plan to get home safely if you know you will be drinking alcohol.

"Every single one of these conscious decisions has a huge impact on keeping our roads – and everyone who uses them – safe.”

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion is also celebrating the many superheroes who deal with road safety every day across the force area.

To find out more, visit westmercia-pcc.gov.uk/the-commissioner-recognises-road-safety-superheroes-across-west-mercia