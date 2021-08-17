Police appeal after lorry crash which left three injured near Shrewsbury

Two men and a woman were taken to hospital after the crash, which involved a car and a box truck, happened on the A488 at Hanwood at 6.50am on Monday.

The male driver of the car and a female passenger were trapped in the car and had to be cut free by fire crews at the scene.

The driver was seriously injured and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The passenger in the car and the driver of the HGV were both treated for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene but the casualties were all taken to hospital by land ambulances, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

West Mercia Police has now launched an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

However the force will not confirm the nature of the man's injuries or whether he is still in hospital.