Paedophile jailed after being caught by victim's father

Mark Snell has been jailed for six years.

Mark Snell, 52, got his victim alone and only stopped the abuse when her father discovered what was going on.

Snell, of Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury, also filmed the incident so he could relive it later on.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a girl under 13 and making an indecent Category C image of a child.

Brian Fitzherbert, prosecuting, told Truro Crown Court how the incident took place in south east Cornwall.

Mr Fitzherbert described how Snell engaged in sexual activity with the girl and had been confronted by her father.

The victim told her parents what happened, Snell was confronted, and police were called.

When Snell’s home was searched his phone was found hidden with close-up pictures of the victim.

During her police interview the victim spoke of how Snell told her to keep it quiet.

His DNA was also found on her body during a medical examination.

The abuse has had a major effect on the child, the court heard, resulting in her becoming withdrawn and upset.

Nicholas Lewin, mitigating, said: “He is a man who has had many difficulties throughout his life. He suffers mental health difficulties that have been exacerbated by these proceedings.

“His main mitigation is his guilty pleas. He’s lost his home, family and friends and is now a socially isolated and lonely man.”

Snell was jailed for six years and must sign the sex offenders register.

Sentencing, Judge Simon Carr said he had no doubt that if the girl’s father didn’t discover what was happening, the abuse would have continued.