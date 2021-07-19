Police and crime commissioner joins National Rural Crime Network

Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn

The National Rural Crime Network is a collaboration between police and crime commissioners in Wales and England and a wide range of organisations who have a interest in community safety and rural affairs.

Formed in 2014, it works to see greater recognition and understanding of the problems and impact of crime in rural areas so more can be done to keep people safer.

Tackling rural and wildlife crime has been one of Mr Llywelyn’s priorities since being elected as police and crime commissioner for Dyfed-Powys. Having worked with the force to develop a rural crime team in Dyfed-Powys, he has more recently been working with partners from across Wales, to establish a national rural and wildlife crime co-ordinator role to work with all forces in Wales.

He has also committed funds to a new joint initiative with North Wales' police and crime commissioner – Future Farms Cymru, which aims to increase the uptake of technology on farms with a view of reducing crime and making it easier to detect. Earlier this month, Mr Llywelyn visited one of Future Farms Cymru’s demonstration farms in Ceredigion to see the impact of the technology on farm safety, as well as the welfare of livestock.

“Being the largest geographical police force in Wales and England, covering over 4,100 square miles with vast rural communities, tackling rural and wildlife crimes can be challenging," he said